Spacious single family home with quick access to Crystal City, Mark Center, and the Pentagon. Modern kitchen with granite counters, 2 newly renovated full baths with all new plumbing, and hardwood floors on main level. Fam rm off kitchen plus screened porch and a rec room/bedroom on the lower level. Nice level yard and driveway parking for at least 2 cars. On street parking too. Great quiet neighborhood. Yard maintenance included in rent. Quick Occupancy Available!!!!