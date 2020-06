Amenities

100% refinished in 2010. New paint,carpet & refinished hardwood floors throughout. W/B fireplace in L/R, private fenced Georgetown patio,this place has it all! Live in this fresh home in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. 825 Yards to King Street Metro! This is a gem with a BR and BA on each of the upper two levels. Don't miss the built ins on the second upper level.