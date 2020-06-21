All apartments in Salt Lake City
861 Westminster Avenue

861 Westminster Avenue
Location

861 Westminster Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
: Upper level of newer duplex with all the charm and convenience of Sugarhouse. Bathroom, appliances, carpet and paint all new within last 6 yrs. Recently remodeled kitchen, formal living room, dining/family room,1 or possibly 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Near shops and restaurants, nightlife, parks, trolley and bus, U of U, Westminster and SLCC. Fully landscaped with fenced back yard, patio, garage. Dog friendly. $1600.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. $150 for shared utilities. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Salt Lake City. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and plantation shutters. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

