861 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

: Upper level of newer duplex with all the charm and convenience of Sugarhouse. Bathroom, appliances, carpet and paint all new within last 6 yrs. Recently remodeled kitchen, formal living room, dining/family room,1 or possibly 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Near shops and restaurants, nightlife, parks, trolley and bus, U of U, Westminster and SLCC. Fully landscaped with fenced back yard, patio, garage. Dog friendly. $1600.00/mo, $500.00 security deposit. $150 for shared utilities. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Salt Lake City. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and plantation shutters. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.