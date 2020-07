Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car charging clubhouse fire pit gym parking hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe smoke-free community

Exuding a hip, urban vibe, the downtown Salt Lake City apartments at CityScape pair the convenience of pet-friendly living, with the upbeat personality of an energized, inclusive community. Enjoy upscale studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in downtown Salt Lake City that feature custom kitchen cabinetry with quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, garden soaking tubs, and private balconies. Within our ultra-modern downtown Salt Lake City apartments, youll find a fitness center and business media center, dog walking grounds, rooftop common area with spa and gas fire pit, green car charging station, and more. At Cityscape, we take pride in creating a community thats more than just an apartment complex; its home.