Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1801 W 700 N

1801 700 North · (817) 731-1261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Jordan Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-03 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit D-01 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Windsor Park has beautiful RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartments! We offer a spacious kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, huge living room, BRAND NEW CARPET & VINYL, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, ALL FIXTURES ARE BRAND NEW, FULL-SIZE WASHER & DRYER HOOK-UPS, PRIVATE BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE!

We have a large playground and covered parking and extra storage units available. Our community has large established trees and large grassy areas in a park-like environment. We are right off I-215 and walking distance from grocery shopping, city parks, and restaurants.

Call, text or stop by today!

Windsor Park Apartments
Managed by EMG Management
1798 West 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
www.emg-apts.com/windsor.htm
windsor@emg-apts.com
(801) 596-1112

*Accepts Section 8.

*Prices are subject to change without notice.

*Deposit OAC.

*Concessions are only on select apartment units.

*SE HABLA ESPAOL.

(RLNE4622036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W 700 N have any available units?
1801 W 700 N has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W 700 N have?
Some of 1801 W 700 N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W 700 N currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W 700 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W 700 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 W 700 N is pet friendly.
Does 1801 W 700 N offer parking?
Yes, 1801 W 700 N does offer parking.
Does 1801 W 700 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 W 700 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W 700 N have a pool?
Yes, 1801 W 700 N has a pool.
Does 1801 W 700 N have accessible units?
No, 1801 W 700 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W 700 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 W 700 N has units with dishwashers.
