Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

125 South 1300 East 7

125 1300 East · No Longer Available
Location

125 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Top Floor - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 302803

This is our most beautiful apartment, rarely available, that is featured on our website: commanderslc.com.

This apartment features beautiful views from the top floor looking west at the Capitol, east at mountains, and north. It features a balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and formal entry, living room and dining room.

Elegant and classy.

Please call today for an appointment. This apartment is now available for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302803
Property Id 302803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South 1300 East 7 have any available units?
125 South 1300 East 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 South 1300 East 7 have?
Some of 125 South 1300 East 7's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South 1300 East 7 currently offering any rent specials?
125 South 1300 East 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South 1300 East 7 pet-friendly?
No, 125 South 1300 East 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 125 South 1300 East 7 offer parking?
No, 125 South 1300 East 7 does not offer parking.
Does 125 South 1300 East 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 South 1300 East 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South 1300 East 7 have a pool?
No, 125 South 1300 East 7 does not have a pool.
Does 125 South 1300 East 7 have accessible units?
No, 125 South 1300 East 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South 1300 East 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 South 1300 East 7 has units with dishwashers.
