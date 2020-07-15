125 South 1300 East 7

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Top Floor - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 302803



This is our most beautiful apartment, rarely available, that is featured on our website: commanderslc.com.



This apartment features beautiful views from the top floor looking west at the Capitol, east at mountains, and north. It features a balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and formal entry, living room and dining room.



Elegant and classy.



Please call today for an appointment. This apartment is now available for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302803

No Pets Allowed



