All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Haxton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Haxton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Haxton

Open Now until 8pm
41 S 900 E · (864) 835-8676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
East Central North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haxton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
google fiber
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding/admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40 per month
restrictions: Weight limit: 60lbs. Breed Restrictions apply: call for list.
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking available for $45.00 additional per month. Reserved Uncovered Parking available for $25.00 additional per month.
Storage Details: Additional Storage is located on each Balcony/Patio at no charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haxton have any available units?
Haxton has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Haxton have?
Some of Haxton's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haxton currently offering any rent specials?
Haxton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haxton pet-friendly?
Yes, Haxton is pet friendly.
Does Haxton offer parking?
Yes, Haxton offers parking.
Does Haxton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haxton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haxton have a pool?
Yes, Haxton has a pool.
Does Haxton have accessible units?
Yes, Haxton has accessible units.
Does Haxton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haxton has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Haxton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covey
239 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Fox Point in Old Farm
514 E 4090 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Meridian
30 North Orange Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity