Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding/admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40 per month
restrictions: Weight limit: 60lbs. Breed Restrictions apply: call for list.
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking available for $45.00 additional per month. Reserved Uncovered Parking available for $25.00 additional per month.
Storage Details: Additional Storage is located on each Balcony/Patio at no charge.