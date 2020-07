Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood. Set among a vibrant community of creatives — including artists, culinary crafters and small-business owners — Pierpont by Urbana has carved out its own distinct urban space, offering residents contemporary units with elegant interiors.