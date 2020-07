Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving

At 644 City Station, an upscale apartment community in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, youll find a home that fits your urban life. Our handsome high-rise apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, so you can find the one that fits your style. From our resident bike repair center to our Amazon Hub package lockers, were dedicated to helping make your life easier. We didnt skimp on style, either. Each of our sleek, spacious apartments include granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, and black energy-efficient appliances.