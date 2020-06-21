All apartments in Herriman
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM

6503 Peacemaker Way

6503 Peacemaker Way · (385) 269-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6503 Peacemaker Way, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in popular Harriman! This spacious home features a luxury upgrades throughout including kitchen with granite and 42" upper cabinets that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Tile and hardwoods in the foyer and living. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Peacemaker Way have any available units?
6503 Peacemaker Way has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6503 Peacemaker Way have?
Some of 6503 Peacemaker Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Peacemaker Way currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Peacemaker Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Peacemaker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6503 Peacemaker Way is pet friendly.
Does 6503 Peacemaker Way offer parking?
No, 6503 Peacemaker Way does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Peacemaker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Peacemaker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Peacemaker Way have a pool?
No, 6503 Peacemaker Way does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Peacemaker Way have accessible units?
No, 6503 Peacemaker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Peacemaker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Peacemaker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 Peacemaker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 Peacemaker Way does not have units with air conditioning.
