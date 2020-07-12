/
169 Apartments for rent in Fort Herriman, Herriman, UT
23 Units Available
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
52 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
47 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Herriman
20 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
12 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
19 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
1 Unit Available
6503 Peacemaker Way
6503 Peacemaker Way, Herriman, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2642 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in popular Harriman! This spacious home features a luxury upgrades throughout including kitchen with granite and 42" upper cabinets that opens to the bright and spacious living
1 Unit Available
4538 West 11800 South
4538 11800 South, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!.
1 Unit Available
13069 S. Elm Hollow Court
13069 S Elm Hollow Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2092 sqft
Gorgeous Home in Herriman! - 13069 S Elm Hollow Court, Herriman, UT, 84096 $1795 /month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
5354 W Sonova Ln
5354 W Sonova Ln, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Herriman 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome The perfect place to call home. Super High Energy Efficiency. Enjoy the open and bright living room offering plenty of space to entertain while still open to a well-appointed eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
5213 Field Crescent Lane
5213 W Field Crescent Ln, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3055 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home located in Riverton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
1 Unit Available
5146 W. Vibrato Street
5146 W Vibrato St, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1600 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home in Herriman - This new 3-Bedroom/2 Bath Town Home features lots of upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Herriman
25 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
6 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
8 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,269
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
28 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
12 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
15 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1872 sqft
13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage.
1 Unit Available
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle
7408 Sunset Shadow Circle, Herriman, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,450
3000 sqft
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle Available 08/01/20 Large Herriman Home with Private Backyard on a 1/4 Acre Lot! - This is a beautiful home located on a 1/4 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood in Herriman.
