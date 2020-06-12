/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT
Last updated June 12
Fort Herriman
32 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Last updated June 12
Fort Herriman
56 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1393 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Last updated June 12
Fort Herriman
21 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Results within 1 mile of Herriman
Last updated June 12
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Last updated June 12
Daybreak
18 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1188 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12
Bluffdale
1 Unit Available
15547 S Thunder Gulch Dr
15547 South Thunder Gulch Drive, Bluffdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Private Walkout Basement in a Great Location! - Property Id: 286123 Newly finished basement Private parking 2-cars only, private access Large kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, new fridge w/ice maker, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Herriman
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
Central Riverton
11 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12
Mountain Point
84 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12
Cobble Creek
24 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12
Mountain Point
11 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
12720 S Rollsave Lane
12720 S Roll Save Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Huge Double master townhome! - Beautiful modern townhome in brand-new community! Lots of light throughout with an open floor-plan perfect for entertaining. Stainless appliances and in white kitchen with upgraded modern cabinets.
