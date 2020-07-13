/
134 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,179
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
47 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle
7408 Sunset Shadow Circle, Herriman, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,450
3000 sqft
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle Available 08/01/20 Large Herriman Home with Private Backyard on a 1/4 Acre Lot! - This is a beautiful home located on a 1/4 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood in Herriman.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosecrest
14584 Edgemere Drive
14584 S Edgemere Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2429 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! Enjoy maintenance free living in the sought after Rosecrest Villages in Herriman.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6503 Peacemaker Way
6503 Peacemaker Way, Herriman, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2642 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in popular Harriman! This spacious home features a luxury upgrades throughout including kitchen with granite and 42" upper cabinets that opens to the bright and spacious living
1 of 26
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
14352 Cobden Court
14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1443 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 21
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4129 West Miner View Lane
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1989 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 41
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14814 S Breccia Ct
14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
Gorgeous, 3-Story Premier Townhomes in The Boulders in Herriman. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14383 S Ferndale Way
14383 South Ferndale Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2000 sqft
14383 S Ferndale Way Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 2-Story Townhomes w/Finished Basement in The Overlook in Herriman. Excellent Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Results within 1 mile of Herriman
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
4538 West 11800 South
4538 11800 South, South Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
4538 West 11800 South Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Daybreak Townhouse 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom - This incredible townhouse is move in ready!!.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5213 Field Crescent Lane
5213 W Field Crescent Ln, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
3055 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home located in Riverton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.
