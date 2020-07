Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access bbq/grill bike storage e-payments online portal

STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING



Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes. Control your home from your phone with the included Smart Home technology package.



Take a dip in the pool, work out at the gym, or play a game of pickleball. There are plenty of ways to unwind right at home.