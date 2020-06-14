75 Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT with gym
Herriman, Utah, was founded in 1849 by Robert Dansie and Thomas Jefferson Butterfield. To help remember these founders after their passing, a special monument was constructed in the Herriman cemetery in their honor.
Herriman is a city in the southern area of Salt Lake County, one of the biggest counties in the state. The town itself is home to around 21,000 people. Individuals from all walks of life enjoy this pleasant community with plenty of green space. Do you enjoy Easter egg hunts, rodeos and movies in the park? These are just some of the great community activities you can find here. The Herriman Arts Council puts on dances, concerts and special events like holiday sing-alongs. There's even a Ms. Herriman Pageant and a pumpkin festival. Join a sports league, browse the shops in the downtown center or put on your hiking boots -- beautiful trails are in the hills and mountains nearby. Feel like home yet? While this little sweet spot was founded over two centuries ago primarily by Butterfield and Dansie, several other key individuals of the era assisted in its development. Community was important to them, and the essence of that spirit continues today. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Herriman renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.