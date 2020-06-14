Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT with gym

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Fort Herriman
23 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Fort Herriman
52 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
14483 S Selvig Way
14483 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
Are you going to be the lucky person to be the first person to live in this home? NO PETS Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops. 3 Large bedrooms. Master has full private bathroom. Large patio. 1 car private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Herriman
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Herriman
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
44 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cobble Creek
25 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Copper Hills
25 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mountain Point
11 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$974
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Central Riverton
10 Units Available
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way, Riverton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1496 sqft
The Meadows at Park Avenue in Riverton is a new luxury community that offers exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus elegant three bedroom townhomes.The Meadows at Park Avenue offers only the best.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Country Crossing
21 Units Available
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,278
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1954 N Crest Rd
1954 North Crest Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Saratoga Springs with 9 foot ceilings and large family room. close to shopping and restaurants.Clubhouse with pool and weight room.
City Guide for Herriman, UT

Herriman, Utah, was founded in 1849 by Robert Dansie and Thomas Jefferson Butterfield. To help remember these founders after their passing, a special monument was constructed in the Herriman cemetery in their honor.

Herriman is a city in the southern area of Salt Lake County, one of the biggest counties in the state. The town itself is home to around 21,000 people. Individuals from all walks of life enjoy this pleasant community with plenty of green space. Do you enjoy Easter egg hunts, rodeos and movies in the park? These are just some of the great community activities you can find here. The Herriman Arts Council puts on dances, concerts and special events like holiday sing-alongs. There's even a Ms. Herriman Pageant and a pumpkin festival. Join a sports league, browse the shops in the downtown center or put on your hiking boots -- beautiful trails are in the hills and mountains nearby. Feel like home yet? While this little sweet spot was founded over two centuries ago primarily by Butterfield and Dansie, several other key individuals of the era assisted in its development. Community was important to them, and the essence of that spirit continues today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Herriman, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Herriman renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

