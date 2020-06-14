Apartment List
/
UT
/
herriman
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT with garage

Herriman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fort Herriman
23 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Fort Herriman
52 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4047 W Adler Rd
4047 W Adler Rd, Herriman, UT
6 Bedrooms
$3,595
Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4129 W Miner View Ln
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1989 sqft
4129 W Miner View Ln Available 07/06/20 Amazing Paytons Quarry Townhome in Herriman - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3800 sqft
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14813 S Breccia Ct
14813 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14813 S Breccia Ct Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 STORY TOWNHOME! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301
14487 S Ronan Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
5257 W. Lily Cove
5257 W Lily Cv, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Pioneer
1 Unit Available
14648 S. McKellen Dr. #302 - 1
14648 S McKellen Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Great top floor unit. Open floor plan, light filled dining and living room with balcony. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and large laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
14483 S Selvig Way
14483 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
Are you going to be the lucky person to be the first person to live in this home? NO PETS Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops. 3 Large bedrooms. Master has full private bathroom. Large patio. 1 car private garage.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 41

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 1 mile of Herriman
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
4751 Daybreak Rim Way
4751 Daybreak Rim Way, South Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1642 sqft
4751 Daybreak Rim Way Available 07/06/20 Daybreak Townhome With 2 Car Garage!!! - Beautiful and trendy townhome available in the heart of Daybreak - $1750 per month with a $1750 deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Springs
1 Unit Available
12824 S Timber Run Drive
12824 Timber Run Drive, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1475 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - Beautiful End-unit 3BR townhome Located in Aspens Community. Open floor plan, high ceilings with great crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors, custom storage and gas fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.
Results within 5 miles of Herriman
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
City Guide for Herriman, UT

Herriman, Utah, was founded in 1849 by Robert Dansie and Thomas Jefferson Butterfield. To help remember these founders after their passing, a special monument was constructed in the Herriman cemetery in their honor.

Herriman is a city in the southern area of Salt Lake County, one of the biggest counties in the state. The town itself is home to around 21,000 people. Individuals from all walks of life enjoy this pleasant community with plenty of green space. Do you enjoy Easter egg hunts, rodeos and movies in the park? These are just some of the great community activities you can find here. The Herriman Arts Council puts on dances, concerts and special events like holiday sing-alongs. There's even a Ms. Herriman Pageant and a pumpkin festival. Join a sports league, browse the shops in the downtown center or put on your hiking boots -- beautiful trails are in the hills and mountains nearby. Feel like home yet? While this little sweet spot was founded over two centuries ago primarily by Butterfield and Dansie, several other key individuals of the era assisted in its development. Community was important to them, and the essence of that spirit continues today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Herriman, UT

Herriman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Herriman 1 BedroomsHerriman 2 BedroomsHerriman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHerriman 3 BedroomsHerriman Accessible ApartmentsHerriman Apartments under $1,000
Herriman Apartments with BalconyHerriman Apartments with GarageHerriman Apartments with GymHerriman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHerriman Apartments with Move-in Specials
Herriman Apartments with ParkingHerriman Apartments with PoolHerriman Apartments with Washer-DryerHerriman Dog Friendly ApartmentsHerriman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fort Herriman

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College