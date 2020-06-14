154 Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT with garage
Herriman, Utah, was founded in 1849 by Robert Dansie and Thomas Jefferson Butterfield. To help remember these founders after their passing, a special monument was constructed in the Herriman cemetery in their honor.
Herriman is a city in the southern area of Salt Lake County, one of the biggest counties in the state. The town itself is home to around 21,000 people. Individuals from all walks of life enjoy this pleasant community with plenty of green space. Do you enjoy Easter egg hunts, rodeos and movies in the park? These are just some of the great community activities you can find here. The Herriman Arts Council puts on dances, concerts and special events like holiday sing-alongs. There's even a Ms. Herriman Pageant and a pumpkin festival. Join a sports league, browse the shops in the downtown center or put on your hiking boots -- beautiful trails are in the hills and mountains nearby. Feel like home yet? While this little sweet spot was founded over two centuries ago primarily by Butterfield and Dansie, several other key individuals of the era assisted in its development. Community was important to them, and the essence of that spirit continues today. See more
Herriman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.