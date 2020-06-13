Apartment List
/
UT
/
herriman
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT

Finding an apartment in Herriman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Fort Herriman
23 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Fort Herriman
54 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4129 W Miner View Ln
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1989 sqft
4129 W Miner View Ln Available 07/06/20 Amazing Paytons Quarry Townhome in Herriman - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14813 S Breccia Ct
14813 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14813 S Breccia Ct Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 STORY TOWNHOME! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle
14478 Summit Ridge Circle, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1327 sqft
Two Bedroom Basement Apartment now available in Herriman - New basement apartment with lots of storage and great views from the half acre backyard. Plenty of parking and fully fenced yard. Open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
6503 Peacemaker Way
6503 Peacemaker Way, Herriman, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2642 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in popular Harriman! This spacious home features a luxury upgrades throughout including kitchen with granite and 42" upper cabinets that opens to the bright and spacious living

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 41

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 1 mile of Herriman
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Daybreak
15 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1890 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
Results within 5 miles of Herriman
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
45 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cobble Creek
26 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cobble Creek
18 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
City Guide for Herriman, UT

Herriman, Utah, was founded in 1849 by Robert Dansie and Thomas Jefferson Butterfield. To help remember these founders after their passing, a special monument was constructed in the Herriman cemetery in their honor.

Herriman is a city in the southern area of Salt Lake County, one of the biggest counties in the state. The town itself is home to around 21,000 people. Individuals from all walks of life enjoy this pleasant community with plenty of green space. Do you enjoy Easter egg hunts, rodeos and movies in the park? These are just some of the great community activities you can find here. The Herriman Arts Council puts on dances, concerts and special events like holiday sing-alongs. There's even a Ms. Herriman Pageant and a pumpkin festival. Join a sports league, browse the shops in the downtown center or put on your hiking boots -- beautiful trails are in the hills and mountains nearby. Feel like home yet? While this little sweet spot was founded over two centuries ago primarily by Butterfield and Dansie, several other key individuals of the era assisted in its development. Community was important to them, and the essence of that spirit continues today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Herriman, UT

Finding an apartment in Herriman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Herriman 1 BedroomsHerriman 2 BedroomsHerriman 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHerriman 3 BedroomsHerriman Accessible ApartmentsHerriman Apartments under $1,000
Herriman Apartments with BalconyHerriman Apartments with GarageHerriman Apartments with GymHerriman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHerriman Apartments with Move-in Specials
Herriman Apartments with ParkingHerriman Apartments with PoolHerriman Apartments with Washer-DryerHerriman Dog Friendly ApartmentsHerriman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fort Herriman

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College