3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Herriman, UT
Fort Herriman
35 Units Available
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
14 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Fort Herriman
54 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1259 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Fort Herriman
21 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 Unit Available
14864 South Tumble Rock Way
14864 S Tumble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1795 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
6503 Peacemaker Way
6503 Peacemaker Way, Herriman, UT
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in popular Harriman! This spacious home features a luxury upgrades throughout including kitchen with granite and 42" upper cabinets that opens to the bright and spacious living
Rosecrest
1 Unit Available
5257 W. Lily Cove
5257 W Lily Cv, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework.
1 Unit Available
4047 W Adler Rd
4047 W Adler Rd, Herriman, UT
Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
4494 W. Birkdale Dr.
4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
14814 S Breccia Ct
14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
14814 S Breccia Ct Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Story Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Pioneer
1 Unit Available
14648 S. McKellen Dr. #302 - 1
14648 S McKellen Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Great top floor unit. Open floor plan, light filled dining and living room with balcony. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and large laundry room.
1 Unit Available
14483 S Selvig Way
14483 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
Are you going to be the lucky person to be the first person to live in this home? NO PETS Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite counter tops. 3 Large bedrooms. Master has full private bathroom. Large patio. 1 car private garage.
1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Pioneer
1 Unit Available
5146 W. Vibrato Street
5146 W Vibrato St, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1600 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home in Herriman - This new 3-Bedroom/2 Bath Town Home features lots of upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Herriman
Daybreak
18 Units Available
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Daybreak
22 Units Available
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Western Springs
1 Unit Available
12824 S Timber Run Drive
12824 Timber Run Drive, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1475 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - Beautiful End-unit 3BR townhome Located in Aspens Community. Open floor plan, high ceilings with great crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors, custom storage and gas fireplace.
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W
11451 Oakmond Road, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2158 sqft
11451 S Oakmond Rd 4800 W Available 08/01/20 3 Bd 2 1/2 Ba End Unit Condo in Daybreak - Beautiful Upgrades Through-out. High Ceilings. Attached 1 Car Garage. Private Courtyard for BBQ.
1 Unit Available
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr.
5084 W Cedar Point Peak Dr, Riverton, UT
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Riverton home with newly updated kitchen granite counter tops and laminate flooring. New carpet installed in the basement and all the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with new tile floors and vanities.
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104
11776 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
11776 S GRANDVILLE AVE 104 Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Daybreak Condo - This unit features: Ground Level Entry - 3 bedrooms - 2 baths - Open living room - Beautiful tile flooring - All appliances - Large pantry - Master suite w/ Large walk-in
