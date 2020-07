Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table sauna shuffle board smoke-free community

Herriman Towne Center in Herriman, UT offers an unmatched location & service. We offer luxurious one, two, three and four bedroom.Want to spend the day shopping or an evening out with friends? Herriman Towne Centeris only moments away from outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment options. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will always feel at ease. Contact Herriman Towne Center to schedule a private tour today!