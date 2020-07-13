/
apartments under 1000
26 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Herriman, UT
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Results within 5 miles of Herriman
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Mountain Point
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1147 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$994
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Country Crossing
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$920
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Jordan Oaks
8755 Newcastle Road #B
8755 3840 West, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Nicely remodeled 2 bd 1 bth Duplex West Jordan - (Currently Occupied! Please call to make an appointment!) Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a lot of the updating that has been done! Newer kitchen and appliances, separate laundry area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4000 E Mt Airey Dr
4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
865 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2851 W. 8750 S. - 3
2851 8750 South, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
Darling West Jordan 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in quiet, rural, residential neighborhood. Updated kitchen, Washer/ dryer hookups. New windows. New furnace. Large common yard with huge shade trees. Covered parking and storage room.
Results within 10 miles of Herriman
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
10 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
29 Units Available
Midvale Park
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
29 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
$
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
27 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
44 Units Available
River Oaks
Willow Cove
9300 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
Near Jordan Ridge Park and the Mountain View Golf Course with access to Bangerter Highway. Property features on-site laundry and clubhouse. Cable-ready apartment units feature extra storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
46 Units Available
Midvale Park
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Sandy
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bingham Creek
1851 Westview Circle
1851 Westview Circle, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
875 sqft
Highlight Features: - Great Neighborhood - Centrally Located - Great Price - Large Living Room - Located on First Floor 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 850 sq.ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Alta High
10675 700 East
10675 700 East, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
730 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1345465?source=marketing 2bd/1ba unit located in Sandy on the south side of Dimple Dell Canyon.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Exposure
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio. MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE.
1 of 21
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8175 N O'Connell L
8175 N Oconnell Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$999
1376 sqft
CURRENT INCENTIVE: For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units. *Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires. ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Sandy
8812 South 220 East
8812 S 220 E, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
700 sqft
For lease is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement unit in Sandy! Features include: -2 bedroom -1 bath -Fireplace (may not be operational and may only be for aesthetics) -Washer/Dryer hookups -Shared private yard -Adjacent to track station -Updated
