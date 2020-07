Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance media room

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Copperwood Apartments offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment rentals in Herriman Utah. Our floor plans range from 690-1,067 sq ft so you can find the perfect fit for you. Feel right at home in our spacious apartments with hardwood floors. Cozy up next to the fireplace on a chilly day. Our in-home washers and dryers provide you the convenience of doing your laundry from the comfort of your own home. Click through our photo gallery to see our Herriman, Utah rentals. Enjoy a sunny day relaxing by our beautiful pool. Spend even more time outdoors at our community playground. The fitness center includes cardio and weight equipment, including free weights. Our community features green landscaping to make you feel right at home. Enjoy convenience with our onsite maintenance and in-home washer and dryers. Our community is near the Mountain View ...