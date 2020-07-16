All apartments in Herriman
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

14814 S Breccia Ct

14814 S Breccia Ct · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14814 S Breccia Ct · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, 3-Story Premier Townhomes in The Boulders in Herriman. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Village at The Boulders is an outstanding community on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. The 3-story Payton V5 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants.

Notable Highlights in Herriman:
• Herriman Towne Center
• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Community Park
• Expansive Recreational Green Space
• REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

(RLNE4724704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

