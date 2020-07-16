14814 S Breccia Ct.

Amenities

Gorgeous, 3-Story Premier Townhomes in The Boulders in Herriman.

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the Following:

• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit Reporting Services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH Payments

Resident Portal Access

Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

DNA Testing Fee $65

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)

PARKING:

1-Car Attached Garage

1-Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

Village at The Boulders is an outstanding community on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. The 3-story Payton V5 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants.



Notable Highlights in Herriman:

• Herriman Towne Center

• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)

• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking

• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center

• Community Park

• Expansive Recreational Green Space

• REAL Monarchs Stadium



