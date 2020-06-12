All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 485 AUBURN PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
485 AUBURN PARK
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

485 AUBURN PARK

485 Auburn Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

485 Auburn Park, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new, very clean inside and out. Large living area, spacious island kitchen with breakfast area, all appliances remain, manicured lawn front and back. Vacant and ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 AUBURN PARK have any available units?
485 AUBURN PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 485 AUBURN PARK currently offering any rent specials?
485 AUBURN PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 AUBURN PARK pet-friendly?
No, 485 AUBURN PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 485 AUBURN PARK offer parking?
Yes, 485 AUBURN PARK offers parking.
Does 485 AUBURN PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 AUBURN PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 AUBURN PARK have a pool?
No, 485 AUBURN PARK does not have a pool.
Does 485 AUBURN PARK have accessible units?
No, 485 AUBURN PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 485 AUBURN PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 AUBURN PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 AUBURN PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 AUBURN PARK does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas