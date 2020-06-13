/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Selma, TX
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
1 Unit Available
9151 Hampton Hills
9151 Hampton Hill, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
9151 Hampton Hills Available 06/29/20 Forest Creek - ***COMING SOON*** Beautiful one story home with neutral color scheme through out. Italian ceramic tile in living and master bedroom. Great curb appeal with this one of a kind landscaping.
1 Unit Available
16216 Ike Lane
16216 Ike Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2047 sqft
- Well maintained home in Chelsea Park Subdivision. Mature trees good size yard and patio. As you open the doors you are greeted to a large open living room. Great colors on walls. Easy Access to I-35 and close to Forum shopping, Randolph AFB.
1 Unit Available
16802 Showdown Path - 4
16802 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
2 story townhome style conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room.
1 Unit Available
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH
16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2971 sqft
Move In Ready by July 5, 2020 - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
16836 Dancing Ava
16836 Dancing Ava, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.
1 Unit Available
423 Rustic Willow
423 Rustic Willow, Selma, TX
This home sits across from a large field with no homes, a play ground down the street, and side walks throughout the whole neighborhood. This home can be set up to have 6 beds or have an office/ study or craft room.
1 Unit Available
111 Hidden Knoll
111 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD.
1 Unit Available
3524 Destiny Acres
3524 Destiny Acres, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1732 sqft
Beautiful home near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, BAMC and IH35. This well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom includes a large office office/study and open living/dining area. Master towards the back for additional privacy.
1 Unit Available
16102 Caballo Run
16102 Caballo Run, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2044 sqft
Come visit this conveniently located 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beauty with close proximity to Retama, shopping, dinning & more! Now let's talk about the layout of this home that is sure to please with one bedroom downstairs, a large master and upstairs
1 Unit Available
16222 STALLION RANCH
16222 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
16222 STALLION RANCH Available 05/15/20 NEW ON MARKET - FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. NO CARPET. CERAMIC TILE, LAMINATE. COVERED PATIO. NICE BACK YARD. NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. PET CASE BY CASE. COME VIEW TODAY. (RLNE5011174)
1 Unit Available
16606 Retama Crown
16606 Retama Crown, Selma, TX
Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1450 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
1 Unit Available
14007 Roslin Forest
14007 Roslin Forest, Live Oak, TX
- GREAT 4 BR HOME IN BRIDLEWOOD PARK. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HAS HOME OFFICE/FOYER AT ENTRANCE TO HOME. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN. BIG GAME ROOM. NICE BACK YARD. (RLNE5524761)
1 Unit Available
13407 Overlook Bluff
13407 Overlook Bluff, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1770 sqft
READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
7410 Scordato Drive
7410 Scondato Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1844 sqft
Wonderful one story home located in Rolling Meadows subdivision. This property features laminate flooring in the living area, formal dining room, and office. Two eating areas, tile floor in the kitchen, breakfast area & bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!
1 Unit Available
3617 Gamble
3617 Gamble Street, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Selma
Verified
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
