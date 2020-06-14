Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX with garage

Selma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
455 Walnut Crest
455 Walnut Crest, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1607 sqft
All Bedrooms up very nice Two story home with all you need large living area Island Kitchen, enjoy the good size backyard and the covered porch.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
16802 Showdown Path - 4
16802 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
2 story townhome style conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH
16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2971 sqft
Move In Ready by July 5, 2020 - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
16836 Dancing Ava
16836 Dancing Ava, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
423 Rustic Willow
423 Rustic Willow, Selma, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
This home sits across from a large field with no homes, a play ground down the street, and side walks throughout the whole neighborhood. This home can be set up to have 6 beds or have an office/ study or craft room.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
111 Hidden Knoll
111 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16606 Retama Crown
16606 Retama Crown, Selma, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2669 sqft
Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
23 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3504 Angora Trail
3504 Angora Trail, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3279 sqft
3504 Angora Trail Available 06/18/20 Wonderfully Maintained Family Home!! - Quiet neighborhood, wonderfully maintained 2 story home! The home features the master bedroom downstairs with double vanities separate shower and Jacuzzi tub.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3617 Gamble
3617 Gamble Street, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Selma

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8723 SENECA CRK
8723 Seneca Creek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1698 sqft
Wow! That is what you will say when you walk into this "Like New" 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with backyard deck.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
7207 Winding Cloud
7207 Winding Cloud, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1016 sqft
***1 MONTH RENT FREE ON IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS***This is our beautiful Cadley floor plan. Home features a nice open floorplan with a large combined living and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6801 Castile de Oro
6801 Castile De Oro, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1660 sqft
Updated Home with Covered Patio Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,660 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 2
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.
City Guide for Selma, TX

" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Selma, TX

Selma apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

