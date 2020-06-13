249 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX with balcony
" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle
The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Selma renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.