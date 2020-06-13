249 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16216 Ike Lane
16216 Ike Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2047 sqft
- Well maintained home in Chelsea Park Subdivision. Mature trees good size yard and patio. As you open the doors you are greeted to a large open living room. Great colors on walls. Easy Access to I-35 and close to Forum shopping, Randolph AFB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH
16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2971 sqft
Move In Ready by July 5, 2020 - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
16836 Dancing Ava
16836 Dancing Ava, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
111 Hidden Knoll
111 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This like-new home is now available in the Kensington Ranch neighborhood which is in the coveted Schertz/Cibolo ISD.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
3524 Destiny Acres
3524 Destiny Acres, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1732 sqft
Beautiful home near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, BAMC and IH35. This well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom includes a large office office/study and open living/dining area. Master towards the back for additional privacy.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16222 STALLION RANCH
16222 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
16222 STALLION RANCH Available 05/15/20 NEW ON MARKET - FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. NO CARPET. CERAMIC TILE, LAMINATE. COVERED PATIO. NICE BACK YARD. NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. PET CASE BY CASE. COME VIEW TODAY. (RLNE5011174)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13407 Overlook Bluff
13407 Overlook Bluff, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1770 sqft
READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3617 Gamble
3617 Gamble Street, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Selma, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Selma renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

