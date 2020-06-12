/
2 bedroom apartments
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Selma, TX
$
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
25 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
28 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1069 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Hills of Park North
23 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Woodstone
14 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Spacious split-level townhomes with custom brick fireplaces and built-in entertainment centers. On-site pool and ample parking on site. Conveniently located near Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway.
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Woodstone
Contact for Availability
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
1 Unit Available
8427 Dixon Ridge
8427 Dixon Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
732 sqft
8427 Dixon Ridge Available 07/05/20 - (RLNE5830942)
San Antonio Steubing Ranch
1 Unit Available
5126 N Loop 1604 E
5126 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
(RLNE5452275)
1 Unit Available
14428 Waddesdon Bluff
14428 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex. Floor plan is well laid out with bedrooms at opposite ends.. Within walking distance to middle school. Features separate bedrooms, fireplace. Easy access to 1604 & I 35.
