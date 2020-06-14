222 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Selma, TX
" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle
The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more
Finding an apartment in Selma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.