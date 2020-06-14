Apartment List
/
TX
/
selma
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

222 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Selma, TX

Finding an apartment in Selma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16216 Ike Lane
16216 Ike Lane, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2047 sqft
- Well maintained home in Chelsea Park Subdivision. Mature trees good size yard and patio. As you open the doors you are greeted to a large open living room. Great colors on walls. Easy Access to I-35 and close to Forum shopping, Randolph AFB.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9151 Hampton Hills
9151 Hampton Hill, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
9151 Hampton Hills Available 06/29/20 Forest Creek - ***COMING SOON*** Beautiful one story home with neutral color scheme through out. Italian ceramic tile in living and master bedroom. Great curb appeal with this one of a kind landscaping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
16802 Showdown Path - 4
16802 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
2 story townhome style conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16222 STALLION RANCH
16222 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
16222 STALLION RANCH Available 05/15/20 NEW ON MARKET - FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. NO CARPET. CERAMIC TILE, LAMINATE. COVERED PATIO. NICE BACK YARD. NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. PET CASE BY CASE. COME VIEW TODAY. (RLNE5011174)

1 of 48

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16606 Retama Crown
16606 Retama Crown, Selma, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2669 sqft
Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
31 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
82 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
23 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14007 Roslin Forest
14007 Roslin Forest, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2946 sqft
- GREAT 4 BR HOME IN BRIDLEWOOD PARK. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HAS HOME OFFICE/FOYER AT ENTRANCE TO HOME. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN. BIG GAME ROOM. NICE BACK YARD. (RLNE5524761)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3504 Angora Trail
3504 Angora Trail, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3279 sqft
3504 Angora Trail Available 06/18/20 Wonderfully Maintained Family Home!! - Quiet neighborhood, wonderfully maintained 2 story home! The home features the master bedroom downstairs with double vanities separate shower and Jacuzzi tub.
Results within 5 miles of Selma
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Hills of Park North
25 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$756
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
City Guide for Selma, TX

" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Selma, TX

Finding an apartment in Selma that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSelma 3 BedroomsSelma Accessible ApartmentsSelma Apartments with Balcony
Selma Apartments with GarageSelma Apartments with GymSelma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSelma Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSelma Apartments with Parking
Selma Apartments with PoolSelma Apartments with Washer-DryerSelma Dog Friendly ApartmentsSelma Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas