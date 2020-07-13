121 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
45 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1002 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
178 Hidden Knoll
178 Hidden Knoll, Selma, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2532 sqft
Kensington Ranch built in 2017 5 bedroom 2.5 bath. Bedroom on 1st floor. - Desirable newer home in Kensington Ranch built in 2017, it is a 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage with a bedroom on 1st floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
16845 Showdown Path Unit 1
16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2971 sqft
Move in ready on August 7, 2020* 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8220 ROBIN GATE
8220 Robin Gate, Selma, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2542 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3 yr young home close to Retama Park. House has nice size living rm, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, game room, big master bath with separate tub and shower. Nice back yard sitting on a greenbelt.

1 of 48

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16606 Retama Crown
16606 Retama Crown, Selma, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2669 sqft
Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
772 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
61 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
11 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
27 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8758 PARK OLYMPIA
8758 Park Olympia, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
2871 sqft
Awesome, spacious home in Park Olympia subdivision! Incredible location minutes from Randolph AFB, IKEA, and The Forum shopping center, and right across the street from the fire and police stations.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3409 ABBEVILLE DR
3409 Abbeville Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2167 sqft
Gated community in Schertz! Lovely home on a quiet street. This one is ready to go! Large deck off breakfast with lots of secluded trees creates tranquility and enjoyment. Family room adjoins the kitchen/breakfast and features a corner fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
326 IRON KETTLE
326 Iron Kettle, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL HOME ON CUL DE SAC, BACKS UP TO 5TH GREEN ON OLYMPIA GOLF COURSE, MASTER DOWN - JACUZZI TUB, HIGH CEILINGS, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM CERAMIC TILE, LARGE ISLAND IN KITCHEN, GREAT DECK IN BACKYARD, 2 PETS OKAY W/ NON-REF DEP.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14520 Horizon View
14520 Horizon View, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8222 Phoenix Ave
8222 Phoenix Avenue, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1443 sqft
Kitchen & baths recently remodelled. Appliances & carpet have just been replaced.Eat in kitchen. Close to Forum shopping center, Randolph, Fort Sam & restaurants. INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT. PLS. BRING 6 MONTHS PAY STUBS WHEN APPLYING.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14419 RAPTOR PEAK
14419 Raptor Peak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1698 sqft
3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Large Master with wood laminate flooring and walk in closet. All bedrooms upstairs. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Selma
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
City Guide for Selma, TX

" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Selma, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Selma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

