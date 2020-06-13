/
accessible apartments
22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Selma, TX
41 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Results within 5 miles of Selma
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Woodstone
14 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Selma
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
$
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1318 sqft
Proximity to U.S.-281 Access Road, the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, and Timberwood Park. Indulge in relaxing unit features, such as bathtub and carpeting. Enjoy fitness-focused community amenities, including a basketball court and 24-hr gym.
$
32 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Thousand Oaks
29 Units Available
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
982 sqft
Located on Henderson Pass with easy access to the Randolph Air force Base, The Riverwalk and The Alamo. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and upgraded fixtures.
13 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Regatta Apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Stone Oak
249 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
800 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Greater Marymont
2 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1239 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
$
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Arboretum
20 Units Available
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1157 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, wooden cabinets and a kitchen fitted with ice maker and dishwasher. Conveniently situated near San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center and internet cafe.
Willshire Terrace
6 Units Available
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.
Terrell Heights
1 Unit Available
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
500 sqft
Stop by The Bowie Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one bedroom apartment, The Bowie Apartments has what you’re looking for.
Oak Grove
Contact for Availability
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
936 sqft
Luxury apartments with rainfall showerheads, black tile backsplash and sleek black appliances. Relax in the clubhouse or resort-style pool. Within walking distance of Lady Bird Johnson Park.
1 Unit Available
22203 Escalante Run
22203 Escalante Run, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1853 sqft
BRAND NEW 3/2 Build Off Of Evans Road! - New Saud/Trees installed, hardware on kitchen cabinets and other upgrades not shown in current pictures. Exclusive new build single story 3/2 located conveniently off Evans Road.
