Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:38 PM

11 Studio Apartments for rent in Selma, TX

Studio apartments could offer the best of Selma living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
39 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Results within 1 mile of Selma
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
28 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$952
583 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Selma

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201
1996 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, TX
Studio
$2,160
880 sqft
PROPERTY OVERVIEW *** FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE JULY 2, 2019 *** Newly constructed building with five (5) finished-out office suites. Building 2 is part of a larger single-story, condo office complex. Each unit measures 880 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Selma
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
67 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
531 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
2 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
33 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
19 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
30 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4003 Mistflower Drive
4003 Mistflower Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
$1,395
2089 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 0 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3223 Thousand Oaks - 1
3223 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$8,250
4500 sqft
1500 to 4500 SQFT Office or Retail space. Premium space in Uptown San Antonio. Property currently in shell stage will build to suit for any tenant.
City Guide for Selma, TX

" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Selma, TX

Studio apartments could offer the best of Selma living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Selma during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

