All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like The Vecina Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
The Vecina Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:56 PM

The Vecina Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
20915 Wilderness Oak · (205) 839-1595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month FREE! Plus, $1000 Gift Card on select units. Call us today!
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20915 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9107 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 8306 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 9206 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

See 33+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vecina Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
bike storage
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
At Vecina Apartment Villas, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in San Antonio, TX in the Stoneoak neighborhood, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertaining spaces. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle. Our professional, yet comfortable, club space houses an open and hip Social Room for events and community gatherings. We also have one of the only techforward office suites for lease, right next to a full cafe & kitchen bar for that occasional party, quiet reading, or me time. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment flats feature designer touches that include stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood styled flooring. Contact us today to learn more about joining our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 App fee
Deposit: $150/$250/$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vecina Apartments have any available units?
The Vecina Apartments has 54 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vecina Apartments have?
Some of The Vecina Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vecina Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Vecina Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month FREE! Plus, $1000 Gift Card on select units. Call us today!
Is The Vecina Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vecina Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Vecina Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Vecina Apartments offers parking.
Does The Vecina Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vecina Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vecina Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Vecina Apartments has a pool.
Does The Vecina Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Vecina Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Vecina Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vecina Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Vecina Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity