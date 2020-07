Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport community garden courtyard game room guest parking internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table

We are here to serve you virtually during regular business hours. Please call or email us today to take a personalized virtual tour and learn more about our engaging active adult lifestyle. We hope you will check back with us regularly as we will post updates regarding in person community tours and visits as they become available. Located on the northside of San Antonio, Overture Stone Oak puts you just minutes from some of the best shopping, dining, and sight-seeing San Antonio has to offer. You are also conveniently close to some of the best medical facilities in Taxas, so you can live with peace of mind. With a unique variety of amenities and servies available in your own community, you don't have to travel far to get the most out of life. From yoga classes, to a day of pampering at Tease, our hair and nail salon, we have everything you need to maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle. At Overture Stone Oak, it's a new 55+. Live it.