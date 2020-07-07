All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Mission Oaks Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Mission Oaks Apartments
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Mission Oaks Apartments

7575 Callaghan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7575 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Live only minutes from the Medical Center in a serene, beautiful setting. Enjoy quick access to IH-10 and Loop 410 along with an abundance of dining and shopping options.

Features and amenities include a coffee bar, a beach-entry pool, cardio center, clothes care center and detached garages are available as well.

A great location, fantastic features and a price you can afford, what are you waiting for, call today!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Mission Oaks Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is Mission Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Mission Oaks Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does Mission Oaks Apartments offer parking?
No, Mission Oaks Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Mission Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mission Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Mission Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mission Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Mission Oaks Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mission Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Mission Oaks Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio