Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill

In the distinguished Alamo Heights neighborhood, Meridian Apartments showcases luxury living at its finest. With incredible golf course views on one side and the amazing Alamo Quarry Market on the other, the possibilities for convenient and elevated living are endless. Choose from well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartments with unique features such as granite counter tops, garden tubs, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Take advantage of the location with shopping and entertainment within walking distance, and downtown San Antonio a few miles away. Come home to a beautiful apartment in a gated community with stunning surrounding scenery at Meridian Apartments. Please call for an appointment today.