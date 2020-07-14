All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Meridian Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Meridian Apartments

680 E Basse Rd · (210) 239-0692
Location

680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 335 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,229

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1957 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
In the distinguished Alamo Heights neighborhood, Meridian Apartments showcases luxury living at its finest. With incredible golf course views on one side and the amazing Alamo Quarry Market on the other, the possibilities for convenient and elevated living are endless. Choose from well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartments with unique features such as granite counter tops, garden tubs, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Take advantage of the location with shopping and entertainment within walking distance, and downtown San Antonio a few miles away. Come home to a beautiful apartment in a gated community with stunning surrounding scenery at Meridian Apartments. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Other. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Apartments have any available units?
Meridian Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,781 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Apartments have?
Some of Meridian Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Apartments offers parking.
Does Meridian Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meridian Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Apartments has a pool.
Does Meridian Apartments have accessible units?
No, Meridian Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Apartments has units with dishwashers.
