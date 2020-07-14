Amenities
In the distinguished Alamo Heights neighborhood, Meridian Apartments showcases luxury living at its finest. With incredible golf course views on one side and the amazing Alamo Quarry Market on the other, the possibilities for convenient and elevated living are endless. Choose from well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartments with unique features such as granite counter tops, garden tubs, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Take advantage of the location with shopping and entertainment within walking distance, and downtown San Antonio a few miles away. Come home to a beautiful apartment in a gated community with stunning surrounding scenery at Meridian Apartments. Please call for an appointment today.