Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Corner unit inside gated community, 90 steps to Riverwalk Grotto entrance, 2 blocks to Pearl, with rooftop patio for viewing downtown lights and fireworks! Your chance to live in San Antonio's hottest area! Featuring great windows for natural light on all 3 floors, secluded bedroom &/or office space on 1st floor, open living space on 2nd floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor with rooftop access from master bedroom and a small fenced backyard. This is way better than apartment living!