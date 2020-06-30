Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Dunes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Dunes
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Dunes
6218 South New Braunfels Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6218 South New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Dunes - Property Id: 228463
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228463
Property Id 228463
(RLNE5583968)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Dunes have any available units?
Dunes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does Dunes have?
Some of Dunes's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Dunes currently offering any rent specials?
Dunes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dunes pet-friendly?
Yes, Dunes is pet friendly.
Does Dunes offer parking?
No, Dunes does not offer parking.
Does Dunes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dunes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dunes have a pool?
No, Dunes does not have a pool.
Does Dunes have accessible units?
No, Dunes does not have accessible units.
Does Dunes have units with dishwashers?
No, Dunes does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio