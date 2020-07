Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

The District at Medical Center is a new luxury apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas. Our exclusive midrise apartment community boasts five star amenities that define what high-end living entails.



Seize the opportunity to view our spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom open-concept floor plans, complete modern features and luxury craftsmanship that our residents should expect in an exclusive apartment community. Each home is accented with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, high-end cabinetry, gorgeous wood floors, and large living areas with beautiful views.