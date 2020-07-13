Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage media room online portal 24hr maintenance carport

Costa Bella Apartment Homes have so much more to offer than just the perfect location in the highly desirable area of northern central San Antonio, Texas. Enjoy Mediterranean style one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent with features including spacious interiors, rich finishes, black or stainless steel appliances, garden style bathtubs and oversized closets. Residents of Costa Bella enjoy exclusive amenities like our resident lounge with billiards room, media room, business center, a swimming pool with poolside pavilion and a fitness studio with free weights. Residents can also take advantage of many online and in person services, allowing you to make the most of your time. With an easy commute to Downtown San Antonio and the Riverwalk, our prime location near North Loop 1604 W offers easy access to more than 20 restaurants, shops, cafes, pubs, and grocers including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods all just moments from your doorstep.

Contact us today to take a personal tour o