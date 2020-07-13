All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Costa Bella Apartment Homes

1703 N Loop 1604 W · (210) 774-6839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11305 · Avail. Jul 29

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 14101 · Avail. now

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 01202 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17305 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 08208 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 12106 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05102 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Costa Bella Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
media room
online portal
24hr maintenance
carport
Costa Bella Apartment Homes have so much more to offer than just the perfect location in the highly desirable area of northern central San Antonio, Texas. Enjoy Mediterranean style one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent with features including spacious interiors, rich finishes, black or stainless steel appliances, garden style bathtubs and oversized closets. Residents of Costa Bella enjoy exclusive amenities like our resident lounge with billiards room, media room, business center, a swimming pool with poolside pavilion and a fitness studio with free weights. Residents can also take advantage of many online and in person services, allowing you to make the most of your time. With an easy commute to Downtown San Antonio and the Riverwalk, our prime location near North Loop 1604 W offers easy access to more than 20 restaurants, shops, cafes, pubs, and grocers including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods all just moments from your doorstep.
Contact us today to take a personal tour o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom),
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $25 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $100/month, Carports: $40/month, Breezeway Garages: $150/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Costa Bella Apartment Homes have any available units?
Costa Bella Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Costa Bella Apartment Homes have?
Some of Costa Bella Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Costa Bella Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Costa Bella Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Costa Bella Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Costa Bella Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Costa Bella Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Costa Bella Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Costa Bella Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Costa Bella Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Costa Bella Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Costa Bella Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Costa Bella Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Costa Bella Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Costa Bella Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Costa Bella Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
