Brix At Terrell Hills

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single
Deposit: $100 for 1 bedroom, $200 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, chow, Doberman, Rottweiler, husky, wolf hybrid, pitbull mixes, bullmastiff, german shepherd, or any breed mixed with the above. No exotic pets.
Parking Details: Free carports and open parking.