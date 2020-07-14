All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

Brix At Terrell Hills

2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd · (210) 761-4387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2447 Harry Wurzbach Road - 167-J · Avail. Jul 17

$640

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2447 Harry Wurzbach Road - 160-I · Avail. Jul 15

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brix At Terrell Hills.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single
Deposit: $100 for 1 bedroom, $200 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, chow, Doberman, Rottweiler, husky, wolf hybrid, pitbull mixes, bullmastiff, german shepherd, or any breed mixed with the above. No exotic pets.
Parking Details: Free carports and open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brix At Terrell Hills have any available units?
Brix At Terrell Hills has 2 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Brix At Terrell Hills have?
Some of Brix At Terrell Hills's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brix At Terrell Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Brix At Terrell Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brix At Terrell Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Brix At Terrell Hills is pet friendly.
Does Brix At Terrell Hills offer parking?
Yes, Brix At Terrell Hills offers parking.
Does Brix At Terrell Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brix At Terrell Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brix At Terrell Hills have a pool?
Yes, Brix At Terrell Hills has a pool.
Does Brix At Terrell Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Brix At Terrell Hills has accessible units.
Does Brix At Terrell Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brix At Terrell Hills has units with dishwashers.
