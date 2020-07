Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup extra storage ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome home to Axis at The Rim, seated at San Antonio's highest point with breathtaking vistas of Texas Hill Country and the downtown skyline. Our vibrant community is perfectly suited for anyone seeking a luxury living experience. Axis at The Rim apartments feature top-tier finishes and meticulously considered interior design. Even the ultimate urban dweller can find a retreat in any one of our gorgeously appointed floor plans. And with a coveted location in the heart of San Antonio's Rim shopping plaza, you’ll never miss out on endless options for eateries, shopping, and entertainment at your doorstep. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Axis at the Rim's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way, and let Axis at the Rim safely get you into your perfect place today!