Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

*Lease today and your first month's rent is only $99!! Look and lease within 48 hours and we'll waive your deposit!*

Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.



Axio offers comfortable and carefree living to suit every lifestyle with floor plans ranging from studio apartments to three bedroom townhomes. Our unique architectural design incorporates abundant amenities including French doors, vaulted ceilings, and private balconies. Relax by the pool or enjoy the picnic pavilions on a leisurely afternoon, or take advantage of the sand volleyball, basketball, playground and tennis courts when you have energy to burn. Axio has everything you need! We are conveniently located on I10 near Loop 410 with easy access to shopping, UTSA, USAA, and the Medical Center. Come join our beautiful community today!



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.