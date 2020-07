Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center coffee bar gym parking playground pool garage media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

Welcome to The Anthony at Canyon Springs (Formerly Renaissance at Canyon Springs), luxury San Antonio apartments for rent. Our neighborhood sits next to the lovely rolling expanse of the Canyon Springs Golf Club. If you'd like to rent your new apartment home with a great location, you'll love the community we've created with attention to details with your needs in mind. Luxury apartments in North San Antonio never looked so good! Perched high upon the edge of the Texas Hill Country, surrounded by graceful cedars and century-old live oaks-and overlooking a peaceful valley rich in color, is a place of opulent living. Reminiscent of a luxurious mansion overlooking the countryside, The Anthony at Canyon Springs is a breathtaking vision. Our large 4-bedroom apartments in San Antonio for rent come complete with attached garages. Residents that have families attending school will love our prestigiously ranked schools: Tuscany Heights Elementary, Barbara Bush Middle School, and Reagan High Sch