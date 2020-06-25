9939 Lauren Mist

Amenities

Gorgeous one story three bedroom two bath home located in a quiet cul de sac in the Creekside neighborhood which located close to Westover Hills off of 1604/Hwy & 151. The home has been recently updated with ceramic tile floors throughout except in the bedrooms. The kitchen features updated appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms were recently renovated as well. Very Spacious! One Car garage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.