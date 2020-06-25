All apartments in San Antonio
9939 Lauren Mist
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:05 PM

9939 Lauren Mist

Location

9939 Lauren Mist, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story three bedroom two bath home located in a quiet cul de sac in the Creekside neighborhood which located close to Westover Hills off of 1604/Hwy & 151. The home has been recently updated with ceramic tile floors throughout except in the bedrooms. The kitchen features updated appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms were recently renovated as well. Very Spacious! One Car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9939 Lauren Mist have any available units?
9939 Lauren Mist doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9939 Lauren Mist have?
Some of 9939 Lauren Mist's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9939 Lauren Mist currently offering any rent specials?
9939 Lauren Mist is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9939 Lauren Mist pet-friendly?
Yes, 9939 Lauren Mist is pet friendly.
Does 9939 Lauren Mist offer parking?
Yes, 9939 Lauren Mist offers parking.
Does 9939 Lauren Mist have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9939 Lauren Mist does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9939 Lauren Mist have a pool?
No, 9939 Lauren Mist does not have a pool.
Does 9939 Lauren Mist have accessible units?
No, 9939 Lauren Mist does not have accessible units.
Does 9939 Lauren Mist have units with dishwashers?
No, 9939 Lauren Mist does not have units with dishwashers.
