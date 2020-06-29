All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

9934 Fall Harvest

9934 Fall Harvest · No Longer Available
Location

9934 Fall Harvest, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cf2947084 ----
Nice brick home. Popular open floor plan in nice Northwest Side neighborhood. Large open kitchen with island and built-in window seating. Fence in backyard with patio. Easy access to 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9934 Fall Harvest have any available units?
9934 Fall Harvest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9934 Fall Harvest have?
Some of 9934 Fall Harvest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9934 Fall Harvest currently offering any rent specials?
9934 Fall Harvest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9934 Fall Harvest pet-friendly?
No, 9934 Fall Harvest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9934 Fall Harvest offer parking?
Yes, 9934 Fall Harvest offers parking.
Does 9934 Fall Harvest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9934 Fall Harvest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9934 Fall Harvest have a pool?
No, 9934 Fall Harvest does not have a pool.
Does 9934 Fall Harvest have accessible units?
No, 9934 Fall Harvest does not have accessible units.
Does 9934 Fall Harvest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9934 Fall Harvest does not have units with dishwashers.

