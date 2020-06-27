All apartments in San Antonio
Location

9906 Trendwood, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home offers very generously sized family room, dining area, kitchen and bedrooms. Back yard sheds with full electric will make for great storage and/or work shop. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Trendwood have any available units?
9906 Trendwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Trendwood have?
Some of 9906 Trendwood's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Trendwood currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Trendwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Trendwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 9906 Trendwood is pet friendly.
Does 9906 Trendwood offer parking?
No, 9906 Trendwood does not offer parking.
Does 9906 Trendwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Trendwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Trendwood have a pool?
No, 9906 Trendwood does not have a pool.
Does 9906 Trendwood have accessible units?
No, 9906 Trendwood does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Trendwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9906 Trendwood has units with dishwashers.
