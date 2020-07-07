All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

9842 VALLEY CABIN

9842 Valley Cabin · No Longer Available
Location

9842 Valley Cabin, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9842 VALLEY CABIN Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom Home in NW (1604/Culebra) San Antonio!! - COZY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH IN THE NW SIDE! MINUTES TO ALAMO RANCH, LP 1604, HWY 151 & MUCH MORE. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT. ALSO HAS CARPET ONLY IN BEDROOMS, TILE, DISHWASHER & MUCH MORE.

Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $875.00
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/
(Application fees are non-refundable)
After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.
This will be on or before 11/01/2019.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5191439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN have any available units?
9842 VALLEY CABIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9842 VALLEY CABIN currently offering any rent specials?
9842 VALLEY CABIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9842 VALLEY CABIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9842 VALLEY CABIN is pet friendly.
Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN offer parking?
No, 9842 VALLEY CABIN does not offer parking.
Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9842 VALLEY CABIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN have a pool?
No, 9842 VALLEY CABIN does not have a pool.
Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN have accessible units?
No, 9842 VALLEY CABIN does not have accessible units.
Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9842 VALLEY CABIN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9842 VALLEY CABIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9842 VALLEY CABIN does not have units with air conditioning.

