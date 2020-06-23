9830 MORNINGFIELD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come home to this stunning contemporary home featuring 2440 sq ft living space, 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, oversized game room, sun room, & deck. NO CARPETS! Just Tiles & laminate floors throughout. Its Open kitchen comes w/ GRANITE COUNTERS, island, & plenty of cabinet space. This home has spacious masters upstairs w/double vanity & separate tub & shower. You'll also find upstairs the other 3 large sized secondary bedrooms. Quick access to 1604 & just mins to LaCantera, SixFlags, Valero, & Medical Center Area!