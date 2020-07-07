Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9739 Criswell Crk
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 5
9739 Criswell Crk
9739 Criswell Creek
·
No Longer Available
Location
9739 Criswell Creek, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9739 Criswell Crk Available 05/29/20 Great 1 story home! - Click on this link to view a virtual tour of the house: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/y4KjaA3MGxvVQr2a5eqXBqWm6oOgelkP
(RLNE5812507)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9739 Criswell Crk have any available units?
9739 Criswell Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9739 Criswell Crk currently offering any rent specials?
9739 Criswell Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 Criswell Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 9739 Criswell Crk is pet friendly.
Does 9739 Criswell Crk offer parking?
No, 9739 Criswell Crk does not offer parking.
Does 9739 Criswell Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9739 Criswell Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 Criswell Crk have a pool?
No, 9739 Criswell Crk does not have a pool.
Does 9739 Criswell Crk have accessible units?
No, 9739 Criswell Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 Criswell Crk have units with dishwashers?
No, 9739 Criswell Crk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9739 Criswell Crk have units with air conditioning?
No, 9739 Criswell Crk does not have units with air conditioning.
