9715 Nona Kay

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02ae88d01d ----

Spacious brick home on a corner lot, sets across from MacArthur HS. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Formal living & dining combo, family room, & eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. Carpet in upstairs living areas. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs (one of which is as large as 2 rooms).Covered patio & treed backyard. 2 car side entry garage. Ready for move in. Pets on a case by case bases.



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



2 Car Garage

A/C

Appliances Included

Bedrooms Upstairs

Corner Lot

Disposal

Four Bedroom

Mature Trees

Nearby Schools

Oversized Yard

Spacious Backyard

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups