Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9715 Nona Kay

9715 Nona Kay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Nona Kay Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02ae88d01d ----
Spacious brick home on a corner lot, sets across from MacArthur HS. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Formal living & dining combo, family room, & eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. Carpet in upstairs living areas. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs (one of which is as large as 2 rooms).Covered patio & treed backyard. 2 car side entry garage. Ready for move in. Pets on a case by case bases.

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

2 Car Garage
A/C
Appliances Included
Bedrooms Upstairs
Corner Lot
Disposal
Four Bedroom
Mature Trees
Nearby Schools
Oversized Yard
Spacious Backyard
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Nona Kay have any available units?
9715 Nona Kay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9715 Nona Kay have?
Some of 9715 Nona Kay's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 Nona Kay currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Nona Kay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Nona Kay pet-friendly?
Yes, 9715 Nona Kay is pet friendly.
Does 9715 Nona Kay offer parking?
Yes, 9715 Nona Kay offers parking.
Does 9715 Nona Kay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Nona Kay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Nona Kay have a pool?
No, 9715 Nona Kay does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Nona Kay have accessible units?
No, 9715 Nona Kay does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Nona Kay have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 Nona Kay does not have units with dishwashers.
